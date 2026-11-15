undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Honor Tests OmniVision 200 MP OVB0D Camera Sensor with LOFIC Tech
4 days ago
Honor is evaluating a new suite of OmniVision camera sensors for upcoming flagship smartphones. Testing centers on the 200 MP OVB0D primary sensor featuring a large 1/1.12 inch optical format and next generation LOFIC technology. Industry insider Digital Chat Station confirmed the ongoing evaluations while revealing that Xiaomi canceled its own project using the identical sensor.