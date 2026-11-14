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Murphy: 2026 Results "Not A Blue Wave But A Change Wave"
By Robin Johnson,13 days ago
Murphy: 2026 Results "Not A Blue Wave But A Change Wave" Robin Johnson 28:29. Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief for The Gazette, analyzes the 2026 election results from the Governor and US Senate races down to the state legislative levels. Key insights, analysis, surprises, including topics such as the rural vote, eastern Iowa’s key role, swing voters, and much more.
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