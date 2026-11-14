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Dave Fortman of Ugly Kid Joe
By Eric Nesbit,13 days ago
Welcome to the Nothing Shocking Podcast episode 364 with our guest Dave Fortman of Ugly Kid Joe. We discuss Ugly Kid Joe’s plans for a new album and Australian Tour, and the supergroup Another Animal featuring members of Ugly Kid Joe, Godsmack, and Dropbox who also have new music coming soon! We also discuss his success as a record producer (Evanescence, Godsmack, 12 Stones, Crowbar, Slipknot, Mudvayne) and more!