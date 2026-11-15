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Leaked GTA VI Soundtrack Tracklist Reveals New Songs By Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Justice x Michael McDonald, & More
By Margaret Farrell,4 days ago
More information about the GTA VI soundtrack has leaked. So far, only a select few songs from the 34-track LP have been announced, including “Flower In A Hurricane,” the Justice x Tame Impala x SZA x King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard collaboration that recently earned King Gizz their first-ever Hot 100 entry. Now, however, a newly leaked image of the album’s vinyl tracklist — which Rolling Stone confirms is legit — has revealed additional artists, including Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Arca, Fcukers, Zara Larsson, and Justice featuring the recently in-the-news Michael McDonald, among others.