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Salt Lake City International Airport activated pre-prepared emergency plans to handle ground stop
By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr KSL,4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City International Airport is on track to achieve a full recovery of flight operations by Sunday evening following Friday's ground stop that canceled nearly 140 Utah flights, according to airport officials. The Salt Lake City International Airport sprang into action on Friday...