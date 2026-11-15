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Loew’s Jersey Theatre Reopens, Hoboken Restaurant Week Begins, Plus More News You Missed in Hoboken + Jersey City
4 days ago
As we continue through November, the fall season is in full force, from colorful foliage to cool weather. The cooler temperatures haven’t slowed things down in Hoboken + Jersey City, though, with plenty of new openings, happenings, and more this past week. Among the highlights: Hoboken is hosting its first dedicated restaurant week; the historic Loew’s Jersey Theatre has officially reopened following a restoration project; and the Hoboken City Council has approved an agreement for a 20-story Hilton hotel project along the waterfront.