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A Comprehensive Review of Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation: The Lifeline in Critical Moments
By Sindhu Geetha III,4 days ago
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) has evolved into a pivotal intervention in critical care, offering a lifeline for patients facing severe respiratory or cardiac failure. This review provides a comprehensive exploration of ECMO, spanning its definition and historical background to its contemporary advancements and ongoing impact in critical care. The versatility of ECMO in addressing diverse critical conditions, careful patient selection criteria, and the nuanced management of complications are discussed. Advances in technology, including miniaturization, novel circuit designs, and the integration of remote monitoring, showcase the evolving landscape of ECMO. The review underscores the ongoing impact of ECMO in improving survival rates, enhancing mobility, and enabling remote expertise. As a symbol of hope and innovation, ECMO's lifesaving potential is evident in its ability to navigate the complexities of critical care and redefine the boundaries of life support interventions.