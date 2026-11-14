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Build a Complete Backyard Feeding Station Using Free Pallet Wood
By Vince Santacroce,2 days ago
Building a pallet wood bird feeder station turns salvaged shipping slats into a multi-level backyard feeding hub without spending a dime on lumber. Instead of buying separate metal shepherd’s hooks that tip over in wet soil or rust out after two winters, a freestanding timber post anchored in crushed gravel holds a roofed seed hopper, a side-mounted suet cage, and hanging hooks for tube or nyjer feeders all in one footprint.