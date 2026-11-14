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Mountain View Whisman Board Approves $3.4M Rain Shelters for Castro Elementary
By Tony Ng,4 days ago
The Mountain View Whisman School District board approved the schematic design for a $3.4 million project to cover walkways between buildings at Castro Elementary, advancing a facilities plan that has been in district discussions for years. The proposed free-standing structures would use steel columns and beams topped by metal roofs to shelter the second-floor paths connecting classroom buildings.