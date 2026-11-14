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Gwynedd Mercy University Offers Four Finishers at 2026 NCAA DIII Men’s Cross Country Metro Regional Championship
12 days ago
Bethlehem, Pa. – (11/14/2026) – Gwynedd Mercy University traveled to Lehigh University's Goodman Campus today for the 2026 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III Men's Cross Country Metro Regional. The Griffins recorded no team score, but recorded four finishes in the meet; sophomore Conner Brennan (Hatboro, Pa.) ran a person record eight kilometer (8K) time of 27:39.1 placing him 72nd, freshman Caleb Kane (Scranton, Pa.) crossed 94th with a person record time of 28:32.9, freshman Hunter Magee (Bensalem, Pa.) finished 139th (32:09.0) and freshman Seth Brezina (Birdsboro, Pa.) ran 168th (39:42.0).