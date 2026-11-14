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The iPad mini 8: Thoughts and Observations
By Warner Crocker,13 days ago
Remember the days when seemingly every product was advertised as “New and Improved!” Those were fun times. Apple has its own way of spinning that runs close enough to the parody border that it more often than not becomes white noise. For example, Apple trumpeted the latest update to the iPad mini as “its biggest update ever.” Thankfully, without exclamation points. The update is a good one. The best thing I can say about the iPad mini 8 is that it is still the same with a few very nice and welcome improvements. That won’t work as a marketing slogan and narrative nudger, but it works for the product.