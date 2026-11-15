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Results of the Tailgate Brawl at AEW Full Gear 2026
By Aaron Rift,4 days ago
The Tailgate Brawl took place prior to AEW Full Gear 2026. Here are the highlights…. * Jungle Jack Perry defeated The Beast Mortos with Samoa Joe’s Muscle Buster. * The Don Callis Family defeated Jaden Monroe, RJ Wylde & Jordan Cruz when Knight pinned Cruz. Post-match, Romero took the microphone and said Phoenix is Don Callis Family territory. He called it a special night, as Kyle Fletcher would bring the AEW World Title home to the Family. Beretta said that, in the spirit of the evening, they were keeping things rolling and called out Boom & Doom to get squashed.