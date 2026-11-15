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Recap: Boston College completes the sweep of UMass, 4-2
By Curtis Flannery,4 days ago
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 20: Tristan Fraser #10 of the UConn Huskies (not pictured) shoots the puck off the skate of Lukas Gustafsson #8 of the Boston College Eagles for the overtime winning goal behind Louka Cloutier #1 during NCAA men's hockey in the Hockey East Championship semifinal at TD Garden on March 20, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Huskies won 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images) | Getty Images.