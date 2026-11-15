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Belmont Volleyball Defeats Illinois State in Five Sets to Secure Second-Place MVC Finish
4 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Belmont University volleyball team (15-12, 12-4 MVC) closed out the 2026 regular season with a five-set victory over Illinois State on Saturday afternoon inside the Curb Event Center. The Bruins secured a second-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference standings for the first time in program history, earning a spot in the MVC Tournament semifinals.
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