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Indy Health District’s 10-year plan aims to support northwest side neighborhoods
By Angelica Avila Mejia,4 days ago
For many residents on Indianapolis’ northwest side, health and access to walkable grocery stores have been ongoing concerns. The neighborhoods affected include Crown Hill, Highland Vicinity, Historic Flanner House Homes, Meridian Highland and Ransom Place, according to the Indy Health District Quality of Life Plan, a 10-year plan meant to bring changes to these communities from 2026 to 2036.
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