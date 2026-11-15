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Suspect Faces Felony Kidnapping Charge After West Hollywood Cameras Track Him Down
By Brian Holt,4 days ago
Another suspect is off the streets of West Hollywood, thanks to the City’s surveillance cameras. And this time, he’s facing a felony kidnapping charge. The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station announced Saturday that prosecutors have filed the charge against a man arrested Tuesday, Nov. 10, after allegedly grabbing a woman in the 600 block of Almont Drive.
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