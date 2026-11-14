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Enveloping
By Larry Burns,13 days ago
Welcome back, you considerate creatives! Last week, we practiced the little courtesies that help us get along. Did attention to everyday curtesy bring out your best self? Did you have any luck starting a conversation with “goodbye” instead of “hello?“ Perhaps your three-dimensional illustrated relief of “Make yourself at home” revealed why some invitations require conditional supervision. No matter the occasion, I hope a familiar expression gave you something new to ponder.