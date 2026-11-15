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CMR knocks off Gallatin to claim Class AA volleyball championship
4 days ago
BOZEMAN, Mont. — For the first time since 2021 and for the fourth time in school history, the CMR Rustlers are Class AA state volleyball champions. CMR defeated Gallatin in Saturday’s championship matches at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse—a rematch of last year’s title tilt, which the Raptors won—winning the first match in a five-set thriller, before going on to win the second match 3-2 as well.