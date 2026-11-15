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Binghamton Basketball: Men drop road game at Duquesne, Women win at St. Bonaventure
By TJ Eck,4 days ago
The Binghamton University men's and women's basketball teams played road games Saturday night. Binghamton's three-game winning streak was snapped with a 71-58 loss at Duquesne Saturday night. Jeremiah Quigley led Binghamton in scoring with 15 points while dishing out five assists. Dylan Godfrey added 13 points in the loss. Binghamton...