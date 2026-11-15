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Kristin Chenoweth to headline Shreveport Symphony’s holiday concert
By Christina Schaefer,4 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The following information is provided by the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra:. “Kristin Chenoweth will headline Shreveport Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert, An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth, on December 5, 2026. Due to a scheduling conflict, Katharine McPhee withdrew from the engagement, but Chenoweth graciously agreed to join the SSO to lead the festivities!
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