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Turner Earns First Win at Castleton With Victory Over SUNY Potsdam
4 days ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Castleton Spartans women's basketball team picked up its first win of the season and first win of head coach Jessica Turner's tenure on Saturday afternoon against the SUNY Potsdam Bears at the Cardinal Classic 65-49. Castleton had a 10-2 edge at the midway point through the first quarter. Potsdam responded by going on an 11-0 run to close the quarter and take its first lead of the game. The score remained tight in the second quarter, with the Spartans narrowly trailing at the half, 25-23.