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Original play “Good Night, Georgie” sparks new era of creative opportunity in Macon
By Alexandria Harbin,12 days ago
A play written nearly three decades ago is taking on new life in downtown Macon, where an unconventional approach to storytelling is challenging traditional theater and helping carve out a space for a new generation of local artists. “Good Night, Georgie” an experimental production premiered Friday at stARTup Studios and...