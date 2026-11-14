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Women's Basketball Battles With Plattsburgh State in Cardinal Classic Opener
12 days ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Castleton Spartans women's basketball team opened the first day of the Cardinal Classic with a 64-48 loss against the host Plattsburgh State. Castleton was down 40-14 late in the first half, but the Spartans went on a 23-6 run to cut the deficit to just nine points, 46-37, at the end of three quarters. Tiana Gallipo-Viernes (Pittsford, Vt.), who led the team with 13 points off the bench, made all three of her three-pointers in the third quarter.