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7 Near-Perfect Prime Video Miniseries You Can Binge in One Sitting
By Remus Noronha,4 days ago
Prime Video has earned a reputation as the home of massive, multi-season flagship hits like The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but the platform has also produced several high-profile, critically acclaimed miniseries and limited series. In the last few years, the streaming giant has released several shows in the category, the likes of which are hard to find elsewhere. Though limited in number, these shows have come to be known for their focused narrative, impactful themes, and, for some, stellar visuals.