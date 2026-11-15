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Western New England University holds Girls on the Run 5k
By Mark Gardyna,4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Late Saturday morning, the organization Girls of the Run Western Massachusetts held its end-of-the-season 5K. The race was held at Western New England University’s program as hundreds of runners showed up for the race. The organization’s main focus is to help runners build confidence, as well as helping relationships and develop life skills.