undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet providing lift as Rockets face Wizards
4 days ago
Alperen Sengun joined Hakeem Olajuwon and Yao Ming in an exclusive statistical club, while Fred VanVleet picked up a nickname previously reserved for David Robinson. The Houston Rockets are rolling, with Sengun further enhancing his reputation among the league’s elite big men and VanVleet providing his own talking point ahead of Sunday’s interconference clash against the host Washington Wizards.