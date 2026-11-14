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FCHS Pilots defeat OCCHS Rebels, Lady Pilots fall to Lady Rebels in Sonic Jamboree
By Columns/Editorial & Commentary,12 days ago
The Fulton County High School Pilots and Lady Pilots competed in the Sonic Jamboree at Dyersburg High School on Sat.. Nov. 14. The Pilots earned a 29-26 victory over the Obion County Central Rebels, while the Lady Pilots fell to the Lady Rebels, 39-14. Both teams will open the regular season Tues., Dec. 1, with a road trip to Ballard Memorial. The Lady Pilots are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m., with the Pilots’ game to follow.