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49ers Injury Update: Keenan Allen Status and Brock Purdy Press Notes Ahead of Cowboys
By AI-assisted,4 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers are heading into a Cowboys game without a clear answer on how much Keenan Allen will play, and quarterback Brock Purdy's press conference made that plain. Purdy covered red zone success and the looming matchup, but his most useful comments were about Allen, and they were not reassuring for anyone expecting a quick, defined role.