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Sven Schwarz Goes Third In 800 Free Rankings With 7:31 PB
By Liz Byrnes - Europe Correspondent,4 days ago
Sven Schwarz Goes Third In 800 Free Rankings With 7:31 PB. Sven Schwarz went third in the 800 free short-course rankings at the German Championships in Wuppertal. Schwarz dominated in 7:31.94 to finish almost nine seconds ahead of nearest challenger Moritz Bockes (7:40.70). He shaved 1.30secs from his 7:33.24 PB wn-route to fourth at the 2024 short-course worlds in Budapest.