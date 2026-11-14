undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Petersham Crash Leaves Elderly Couple Trapped in Woods, Car's Alert Saves Them
By Bethany Kreamer,13 days ago
An elderly couple crashed their vehicle deep into the woods off Route 122 near the New Salem town line early Thursday, trapped with no way to call for help, until the car itself did the calling for them. Both occupants were unable to free themselves after the vehicle left the roadway and came to rest somewhere rescuers could not see from the road.