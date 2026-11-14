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No. 2 PENN STATE BEHREND SWEEPS No. 1 PENN STATE ALTOONA TO CAPTURE AMCC WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
12 days ago
Second-seeded Penn State Behrend claimed the AMCC Women's Volleyball Championship with a 3-0 sweep of top-seeded Penn State Altoona on Saturday afternoon at Adler Arena. The Behrend Lions secured the conference title with set scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-14, winning their eighth overall AMCC title. Penn State Behrend was...