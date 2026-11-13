undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Project Managers
By Dencityworks Architecture PLLC,10 days ago
Project Managers (Master of Architecture or related field of study w/1 yr. exp) – Brooklyn, NY. Required experience in: Project Analysis, Planning, Design & Coordination; Working with Revit, AutoCAD, Sketchup, 3D Studio Max, Bluebeam & Illustrator software; Working with BIM 360, Navisworks & MS Project for coordination; Working with Newforma, Procore & ACC Cloud Platforms for document management. Salary $92,872/YR. Send Resumes: HR, Dencityworks Architecture PLLC, 55 Washington St, Suite 713, Brooklyn, NY 11201.