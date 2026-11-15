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Kentucky State falls to Benedict in overtime in SIAC championship
By Lyndsey Gough,4 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WKYT) - Kentucky State surrendered a 24-point second-half lead and fell to Benedict 52-45 in overtime Saturday in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football championship game. Benedict quarterback Glenn Foreman III connected with Demetris McKelvey for a 25-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime. Kentucky State then...
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