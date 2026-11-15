undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Early Action, Early Decision and Early Stress: The Seniors and College Counseling Office Navigate Applications
By Lev Lippitz,4 days ago
With 76% of Latin seniors applying to college through early decision or restrictive early action this year, students and college counselors balanced application stress and heavier workloads as the Oct. 15 and Nov. 1 application deadlines approached. Early action (EA) is nonbinding, meaning students can apply early to multiple colleges...