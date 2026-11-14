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LIDOM: Escogido Takes Down Tigres In Santo Domingo; Reyes' 10th Inning Grand Slam Gets Toros Past Estrellas
By Leif Skodnick,13 days ago
Leones del Escogido (15-7) 5, Tigres del Licey (13-9) 3 - Marco Hernandez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, leading off the game with a double, driving in the Leones' third run in the fifth inning with a single and then hitting a ground rule double in the ninth as Escogido moved two games ahead of the Tigres in first place. New York Yankees prospect Kelly Austin picked up his first win of the season in relief, throwing 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts. Ronny Mauricio went 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the loss for Licey.