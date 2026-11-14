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LMP: Naranjeros Stay Aheads Of Third-Place Logjam; Tomateros Torch Venados 16-1
By Leif Skodnick,13 days ago
Naranjeros de Hermosillo (16-11) 4, Charros de Jalisco (13-14) 1 - Five Hermosillo pitchers combined to hold the Charros to just one run on two hits in the game, walking none and striking out seven as the Naranjeros closed to within one game of first place. Nick Solak hit a solo homer in the first for the Naranjeros and Cesar Salazar hit a two-run shot an inning later. Jared Serna, who was activated by the Charros on Friday, drove in Jalisco's only run with a groundout in the seventh.