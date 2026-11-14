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Denver Royal Goats to Begin ABA Play in 2027
13 days ago
Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Denver Royal Goats will begin play in 2027. "We are really pleased to have Lucy and Raymond Johnson as part of the ABA," stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. "It appears we will have 3-4 teams in Colorado next season, long overdue, and this husband and wife team should be something special. Raymond is a player and owner; Lucy leads the business and team operations."