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Obituaries: Dalgarn; Rodolph; Schnepf
By Oil City Staff,4 days ago
Emmett Patrick Dalgarn II, 81, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2026, in Casper, Wyoming. He was born on August 4, 1945 in Cheyenne, Wyoming and was the only son of Emmett Patrick and Ruth Elder Dalgarn. Emmett spent his childhood in Laramie, Tipton and Medicine Bow, Wyoming, graduating from Medicine Bow High School. After graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Bannister. Emmett and Donna had two children: Clydeana (Deana) and Russel.