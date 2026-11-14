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Hampton Council approves street rehab program, e-bike ordinance
By Mitch Williams,11 days ago
The Hampton City Council approved the 2026-2027 Street Rehabilitation Program and a contractor payment during its regular meeting Thursday. Council members approved the first pay request to Heartland Asphalt for $632,913.49. The completed program was also accepted, with the final project cost coming in about $500 below the original contract bid.