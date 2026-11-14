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Jagler: DPI's massive $2.75 billion ask will yield 'zero improvement for kids'
By Brian Fraley,2 days ago
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is asking for $2.75 billion in new state aid for K-12 schools and libraries for the 2027-29 budget cycle. State Superintendent Jill Underly framed the request as a necessary measure to eliminate school operating referendums. Sen. John Jagler says the Department of Public Instruction...
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