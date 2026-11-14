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Kickoff Time at Nebraska Announced for Noon ET on FOX
By Andrew Kovar,13 days ago
CHICAGO, Ill. – The Big Ten has announced the kickoff time and broadcast information for No. 20 Ohio State's Week 12 game at Nebraska on Saturday night. The Buckeyes will travel the Cornhusker on Saturday, Nov. 21 with kickoff at Memorial Stadium set for Noon ET on FOX. This marks the fifth time Ohio State will play at Noon ET this season and the fifth time the Buckeyes will play on FOX.