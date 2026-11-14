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Marist Football Shutout by Butler on Senior Day, Eliminated from PFL Contention
By Hayden Shapiro,4 days ago
Marist football (5-6, 4-3) failed to find the scoreboard en route to a senior day loss against Butler (9-2, 6-1) on Saturday, officially eliminating the Red Foxes from contention in the Pioneer Football League. The loss is the Red Foxes’ sixth loss of the season and third in PFL play; with just one game remaining, they can’t catch up to Butler and Davidson, who sit tied for first place at 6-1.
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