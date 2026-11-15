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Marist Volleyball Sweeps Merrimack, Clinches No.2 Seed and Historic Tournament Berth
By Izzy Perry,4 days ago
After a season defined by new beginnings, Marist volleyball has given itself a chance to make history. The Red Foxes swept Merrimack on Saturday night, securing the No.2 seed in the Metro Conference Tournament, earning a first-round bye and the right to host the conference tournament for the first time in program history. The 3-0 victory (32-30, 26-24, 25-21) capped off a remarkable turnaround under Marist’s first-year head coach Annie DeLoid and secured its first postseason appearance since 2023.