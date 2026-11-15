undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
13-year-old Tekken player beats pro PINYA at Tekken World Tour event
By Meet The Team,4 days ago
A 13-year-old Tekken 8 player from the Philippines has beaten Japanese pro PINYA at Thaiger Uppercut 2026, one of the stops on this year’s Tekken World Tour. Martinski, who competes for Team ELITE, picked up the win on the opening day of the Singles tournament on November 14, in a field of 187 players that includes some of the biggest names in the game.