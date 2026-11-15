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Rochester Football Reacts to Quarterfinal Win Against Highland
4 days ago
Rochester defeated Highland 68-42 on the road to advance to the 4A semifinals. We spoke to junior Evrim Tabag after his 400 yard, eight touchdown performance and junior Khordell Gregory who was moved from WR to starting QB for this game. Head Coach Derek Leonard also shared his thoughts on the win. Rochester will rematch with Sacred Heart Griffin in next week’s 4A semifinals.
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