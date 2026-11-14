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Bitcoin: Briefly Plunges Below $64000
13 days ago
Bitcoin briefly plunged below $64000 before recovering to trade at $64501.69, according to Polymarket. Price remains locked in a bearish trend with the EMA50 at $72068.1 and EMA200 at $77583.64 acting as overhead resistance, while the MACD death cross at -2265.35 confirms sustained downside momentum. The RSI at 17.01 signals deep oversold conditions, and the move inside the Bollinger Bands places the lower band at $63559.22 as the next volatility target if selling pressure resumes.