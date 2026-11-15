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Fall River family displaced, cats at emergency vet after afternoon fire; fundraiser launched to help with recovery
By Ken Paiva,4 days ago
Fall River firefighters responded to a basement fire at a multi-family duplex on Anthony Street Saturday afternoon, displacing a family that has now launched a fundraiser to help cover emergency costs. The call came in just after 2:30 p.m. for a fire at 558 Anthony Street, with all residents reported...
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