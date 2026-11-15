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A Vessel Distinct: James Watt and the Separate Condenser
By 20 min read,4 days ago
In the winter of 1763–64, a small working model of a steam engine lay on a workbench at the University of Glasgow. It belonged to the natural philosophy class, which used it to show students how the great pumping engines of the coalfields worked. The university had earlier sent it to the London instrument maker Jonathan Sisson, and its governing body had voted money "to recover the steam-engine from Mr. Sisson." John Anderson, the professor of natural philosophy, gave it to the young man who kept the college's instruments in order. The machine was a miniature of the engine that Thomas Newcomen had devised half a century earlier. Its cylinder was only two inches across with a six-inch stroke, and its boiler, as one Victorian biographer put it, was "somewhat smaller than an ordinary tea-kettle." It would run for a few strokes and then stop. Watt himself dated the work to that winter, though some later accounts place it in 1763 and others in 1764.[1]