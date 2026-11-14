undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Centralia Alderman to explore Electric rates
13 days ago
There Centralia Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Centralia City Hall. They will consider an Ordinance changing the zoning of land owned by Brice Gibler, on behalf of Anchor City Properties, LLC, to rezone certain real property located at 1389 E. Hwy 22, Centralia. The land is currently Zoned District B-T Planned Trailer Court District and would prefer Zoning in the M-1 Industrial District. The property already contains an existing residence and shop, and the applicant has represented that no immediate change to those structures is proposed and no definite development plan has been selected.