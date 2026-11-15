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Portland man arrested in Old Town shooting that left victim critically injured
By KATU Staff,4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore — A 34-year-old Portland man was arrested early Saturday in Clackamas County in connection with a shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, police said. Kurtis M. DeTemple was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. The charges follow an arrest warrant sought by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.